News
Beware of NV Energy Impersonation Scams in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — State officials are alerting residents about a scam involving NV Energy personnel impersonation. Reports indicate that individuals are going door-to-door claiming to represent the utility company.
The Nevada Department of Emergency Management issued a warning after receiving multiple complaints from residents. These impersonators may attempt to gain entry to homes under false pretenses.
NV Energy has clarified that while their employees may visit homes or businesses for unscheduled service, such as emergencies or inspections, they always carry proper identification. The utility company emphasized that its staff will never demand immediate payment or issue threats regarding disconnections.
“Safety for our customers and employees is our number one priority,” NV Energy stated in a social media post. They encourage customers to verify anyone claiming to be their employee.
Additionally, NV Energy does not collaborate with outside companies for HVAC work or solar installations. If residents have concerns, they are encouraged to ask for ID and report any suspicious activity.
For more details on fraud protection or to report scams, residents can visit the NV Energy website.
Recent Posts
- NBA 2K26 Introduces Major Enhancements Ahead of Release
- AC Milan Looks to Bounce Back Against Lecce on Friday Night
- Wisconsin Judge Mark McGinnis Announces Resignation Amid Investigation
- Core Inflation Hits 2.9% in July Amid Economic Concerns
- Typhoon Kajiki Hits Vietnam, Strengthening Concerns Over Typhoon Season
- Emma Raducanu Faces Elena Rybakina in US Open Showdown
- Major Food Recalls Issued Across 23 States This August
- Al-Hilal Signs Sponsorship with Unilumin for LED Technology
- Jalen Hurts’ Rushing TDs: A Historic Journey Ahead
- Caitlyn Jenner Mourns Loss of Friend Sophia Hutchins in ATV Crash
- PBS Cuts Impact American History Documentary Series Production
- Genshin Impact 5.8 Reveals Deep Lore and Surprising Truths
- Rashid Khan Calls for Unity Ahead of Afghanistan-Pakistan T20 Series
- Max Verstappen Eyes Victory at Home Dutch Grand Prix
- Trump Administration Resumes In-Person Citizenship Neighborhood Checks
- Turkey Launches Major Air Defense Investment: $1.5 Billion for Aselsan’s Technology Base
- Alabama State Football Opens 2025 Season Against UAB
- Leeds United Eyes Facundo Buonanotte as Transfer Talks Intensify
- Cody and Brandi Rhodes Welcome New Baby Girl, Leilani Ella Runnels
- Trump Orders Crackdown on American Flag Burning Amid Controversy