Beware of NV Energy Impersonation Scams in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — State officials are alerting residents about a scam involving NV Energy personnel impersonation. Reports indicate that individuals are going door-to-door claiming to represent the utility company.

The Nevada Department of Emergency Management issued a warning after receiving multiple complaints from residents. These impersonators may attempt to gain entry to homes under false pretenses.

NV Energy has clarified that while their employees may visit homes or businesses for unscheduled service, such as emergencies or inspections, they always carry proper identification. The utility company emphasized that its staff will never demand immediate payment or issue threats regarding disconnections.

“Safety for our customers and employees is our number one priority,” NV Energy stated in a social media post. They encourage customers to verify anyone claiming to be their employee.

Additionally, NV Energy does not collaborate with outside companies for HVAC work or solar installations. If residents have concerns, they are encouraged to ask for ID and report any suspicious activity.

For more details on fraud protection or to report scams, residents can visit the NV Energy website.