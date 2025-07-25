Beyoncé Dazzles at Las Vegas Cowboy Carter Tour Finale

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2025 — Beyoncé is set to light up the Las Vegas Strip as her record-breaking Cowboy Carter Tour nears its end with two final performances at Allegiant Stadium on July 25 and July 26. To build excitement, a special line dancing event inspired by her viral hit ‘Texas Hold 'Em‘ will take place on July 24 at Caesars Palace.

The line dance event, beginning at 6 p.m., will feature professional dancers and a DJ spinning tracks from Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album and her greatest hits. Fans are encouraged to dress in Western attire and join what is expected to be the largest Texas Hold ‘Em line dance ever hosted in Las Vegas. A special cocktail named ‘Ace of Slay’ will also be available at the Pier 17 Yacht Club.

In her latest tour, Beyoncé has broken numerous records, including winning the Grammy for Best Country Album. Her work has sparked discussions about identity and genre, especially with the inclusion of her Cowboy Carter album on country music charts. Critics have voiced concerns about the album’s classification, yet many celebrate its groundbreaking contributions.

This summer’s high-energy finale promises to be an unforgettable experience, blending Beyoncé’s R&B artistry with country music influences. As tickets remain available, fans are eager to witness the combination of spectacle and soul that characterizes the Cowboy Carter performances.

In a recent Instagram post, Beyoncé reflected on her journey with Cowboy Carter, noting the past five years of creating a record that connects with her roots in Texas. ‘This album has been over five years in the making,’ she said. ‘I wanted to capture the essence of where I come from and the music that inspires me.’