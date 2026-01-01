Beyoncé Declared a Billionaire, Joining Elite Musicians Club

LOS ANGELES, CA — Beyoncé has officially been named a billionaire by Forbes, becoming the fifth musician to reach this financial milestone. The announcement was made on December 29, 2025, marking a significant achievement in the world of music and business.

Beyoncé’s rise to billionaire status follows her successful ‘Cowboy Carter Tour,’ which grossed over $400 million. This tour came on the heels of her critically acclaimed ‘Renaissance World Tour,’ which also generated substantial revenue and even led to a film release showcasing the concert.

According to Forbes, Beyoncé’s wealth is largely attributed to her music and various business ventures. She founded Parkwood Entertainment in 2010, which allows her to manage her creative projects independently. This structure has helped her retain more profits from her work, including the rights to her music catalog.

Her entrepreneurial spirit extends beyond music. In 2023, she launched a hair care line called Cécred and announced plans for a whiskey brand, SirDavis, in collaboration with Moët Hennessy for 2024. Additionally, her previous partnership with Adidas for her clothing line Ivy Park has been notable in her diverse business portfolio.

Beyoncé’s impact on the music industry is undeniable; she holds the record for the most Grammy wins and nominations. In 2025, she joined the ranks of other billionaire entertainers like her husband Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, and Bruce Springsteen.

Despite her massive success, there are still questions about her future projects. Fans are eager for news regarding a new album, which has yet to be officially announced. The only confirmed event for 2026 is her attendance at the upcoming Met Gala, her first since 2016.