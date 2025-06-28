Entertainment
Beyoncé and Jay-Z Dazzle at Paris Fashion Week
PARIS, France — Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a grand appearance at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025. The couple showcased striking Western-inspired looks as they walked hand-in-hand to the event.
Beyoncé, 43, highlighted her current ‘Cowboy Carter‘ era with a fashionable outfit, featuring dark-wash jeans, a matching denim shirt cinched with a Western-style belt, and a brown fuzzy coat draped over one shoulder. She completed her look with a cowboy hat and stylish platform heels, while her long blonde hair cascaded in voluminous waves.
Jay-Z, 55, opted for a black leather jacket, black trousers, and a classic white t-shirt, accessorizing with black boots, sunglasses, and a distinctive Kemo Sabe belt buckle.
Recently, Beyoncé wrapped up three Cowboy Carter tour dates at Paris’ Stade de France. During the June 19 concert, Miley Cyrus surprised the crowd with a special performance, joining Beyoncé for their Grammy-winning duet.
Miley expressed her admiration for Beyoncé in a heartfelt Instagram tribute. “@beyonce to be beside such a humble, gracious, legendary DIVA was a dream come true,” she wrote. Miley added, “To have learned from you & loved you my whole life, and then be standing together in matching gold looks is more than I could’ve imagined.”
On June 22, Jay-Z surprised the audience at another concert, performing classic hits including “Crazy in Love” and “Drunk in Love.” He also delivered a rendition of “N***** in Paris” from his collaborative album, showcasing the couple’s dynamic stage presence.
Aside from their concert appearances, Beyoncé also took a moment during a London tour stop to celebrate her twins’ 8th birthday with the audience, showcasing the singer’s dedication to family amid her busy schedule.
Recent Posts
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Indiana This Weekend
- San Francisco Pride Weekend Brings Joy and Celebration
- New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
- Patriots Eye Player Contracts Amid League Negotiations
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
- Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits
- Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
- Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected
- Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead
- Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
- Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch
- Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge
- Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins
- Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
- UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia
- Anderson Silva Celebrates MMA Debut Anniversary Amid Jon Jones Retirement
- Southern Europe Faces Early Heatwave, Public Warned of Extreme Conditions
- Ryan Reynolds Calls Online Opinions ‘Meaningless’ Amid Legal Battles
- Mexico Faces Honduras in Gold Cup Semifinals Wednesday
- Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Full-Time Move to North Texas Amid TV Shift