Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus Thrill Fans at Cowboy Carter Tour in Paris

PARIS, France — Beyoncé stunned fans at the Stade de France on Thursday night by inviting Miley Cyrus to join her onstage for the live debut of their Grammy-winning duet, “II Most Wanted.” The surprise appearance occurred during Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” world tour, marking a significant moment for both artists.

Cyrus, in Paris to celebrate her inclusion in Spotify‘s Billions Club, joined Beyoncé deep into the evening’s set. This marked not only the first guest appearance on the ongoing tour but also the inaugural live performance of “II Most Wanted,” which was released as a single from Beyoncé’s country album in March 2024.

“To be beside such a humble, gracious, legendary DIVA was a dream come true,” Cyrus told the audience after their performance. She expressed her gratitude, saying, “Thank you for the opportunity to perform in Paris together & sing our song about friendship.” Cyrus, who wore matching gold outfits with Beyoncé, added, “As the finale to this trip supporting Something Beautiful, to close on something as beautiful as a stadium full of people singing ‘II Most Wanted’ with us was the ultimate firework.”

The track, co-written by both artists, reflects their personal and professional relationship. Cyrus shared, “When Beyoncé reached out to me about music, I thought of it right away because it really encompasses our relationship.” She emphasized the cultural roots behind their collaboration, saying, “We don’t have to get country; we are country. We’ve been country. Between you being from Texas and me being from Tennessee, so much of us is going to be in this song.”

Beyoncé, who is approximately halfway through her “Cowboy Carter” world tour, has performed in several major cities, including London and Chicago. After wrapping up her Paris performances on June 22, she is scheduled to return to the U.S. with shows planned in Houston, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Las Vegas, concluding on July 26.