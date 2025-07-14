News
Beyoncé’s Stolen Music and Plans Highlight Growing Vehicle Theft Issues in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. — Thieves reportedly broke into a vehicle belonging to Beyoncé’s team last week, stealing valuable items including unreleased music and show plans just two days before her Cowboy Carter Tour began in Atlanta. The incident occurred on July 8 at Krog Street Market.
Atlanta police confirmed that an arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect, who remains unidentified and at large. According to a police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the break-in happened at approximately 8 p.m. when the choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue parked their black Jeep Wagoneer in the market’s parking deck.
When they returned about an hour later, they discovered the trunk window had been damaged and two suitcases, along with other personal belongings, were missing. Grant mentioned that he was carrying hard drives containing “personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé,” including watermarked footage plans and set lists.
The report lists several stolen items, including laptops, designer sunglasses, clothes, and Apple AirPods Max headphones. Police are currently investigating the theft, with surveillance cameras capturing footage at the parking deck’s entrance.
Using the Find My app, officers located the AirPods in an undisclosed area and initiated a stop on a suspicious vehicle nearby. The investigation led to two faint fingerprints being recovered, although it is unclear if they belong to the suspect.
The theft coincided with the excitement surrounding Beyoncé’s tour, which was expected to draw thousands of fans to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for four nights of performances. The final concert is scheduled for tonight.
As of July 5, Atlanta police had dealt with 3,185 vehicle theft cases, a decrease of about 16% from last year. However, Zone 6, which includes Krog Street, has seen an increase in thefts, with 759 investigations reported this year — up from 698 last year. Authorities continue to encourage residents to participate in the Clean Car Campaign to prevent such crimes.
