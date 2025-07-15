Beyoncé’s Team Targeted in SUV Break-In Before Atlanta Shows

ATLANTA, Georgia — Thieves broke into an SUV belonging to members of Beyoncé’s team, stealing several items including hard drives with unreleased music and detailed plans for her upcoming performances. The incident occurred just before the Grammy-winning artist began her highly anticipated shows in Atlanta.

According to police reports, the break-in took place on July 8 shortly after 8 p.m. Christopher Grant, Beyoncé’s choreographer, and Diandre Blue, a dancer, parked their rental black Jeep Wagoneer in a parking garage at Krog Street Market. They returned to find their vehicle’s rear window smashed and two suitcases missing.

The duo informed police that the suitcases contained “personal sensitive information” for Beyoncé. The stolen hard drives included watermarked music, unreleased tracks, and future set lists for her shows. In addition to the hard drives, they reported that clothing, designer sunglasses, laptops, and a pair of Apple AirPods Max were also taken.

Police spokespersons indicated they have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect and are pursuing various leads in the case. Investigators utilized Apple’s “Find My” feature to track the stolen AirPods to an undisclosed location.

Grant revealed to investigators that he was carrying crucial materials for the upcoming shows, which heightened the urgency of the investigation. Surveillance footage indicated that the break-in was captured on camera and may assist in identifying the perpetrators.

Although the identities of those questioned by police have not been disclosed, they have reported vital details including a possible vehicle used by the thieves, a red 2025 Hyundai Elantra.

As the investigation unfolds, Beyoncé is set to close her Atlanta shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fans are eagerly awaiting updates on both the performances and the ongoing case.