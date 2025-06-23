Bezos and Sanchez Set for Lavish Wedding Amid Protests in Venice

Venice, Italy – Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and former news anchor Lauren Sanchez are poised to tie the knot in one of the most anticipated weddings this week. With a reported guest list capped at 200, the festivities will unfold in a multi-million-dollar celebration amid ongoing protests from local residents.

The wedding details remain tightly guarded, with guests required to sign non-disclosure agreements. As passionate speculation swirls, plans indicate events could take place across various locations in Venice, with potential ceremonies on Bezos’ $500 million superyacht, Koru, and venues like the Scuola Grande della Misericordia and the Cini Foundation.

Attendees are expected to include a mix of A-list celebrities and political figures, including Oprah Winfrey and members of the Trump family. Local businesses are bracing for heightened tourist influx as hotels across the city have reached full capacity during the celebration, slated for June 27.

However, not everyone is welcoming the high-profile nuptials. Activists have rallied against the extravagant event, citing concerns over overtourism in the fragile city. Protest banners have sprung up at various landmarks, including the Rialto Bridge, proclaiming messages like “No Space for Bezos!” Residents express discontent, fearing that their city will be transformed into a playground for the wealthy.

Despite the protests, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro has defended the wedding, asserting that it will not disrupt daily life in Venice, which routinely hosts larger events. This claim is met with skepticism by locals, who express concerns over potential disruptions caused by increased VIP presence and security.

Amid negotiations with local vendors for everything from pastries to decorative glassware, the couple aims to integrate local customs into their grand events. Reports suggest that Rosa Salva, a beloved pastry shop, will provide 200 goodie bags for guests, maintaining a connection to the city’s culture.

While the exact date and time of the wedding remains unconfirmed, speculation points to a ceremony later this week, with some suggesting that festivities will kick off on June 26. As details are released, the world is watching closely, eager to see how this opulent occasion will unfold amidst the backdrop of Venice’s historic charm and rising tensions over tourism.