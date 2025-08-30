BFX Defeats DRX in Crucial LCK Matchup

SEOUL, South Korea — Today, BFX defeated DRX 2-1 in a critical League of Legends Championship Korea (LCK) matchup. The win leaves BFX with a solid confidence boost, while DRX faces an uphill battle in their final match against BRO.

DRX started strong in the best-of-three series, showcasing their skills in the first game. However, BFX responded with greater aggression in the following games, allowing them to seize control. VicLa delivered an outstanding performance, using Akali and Yone to lead BFX to victory, solidifying his status as Player of the Series.

“I just focused on giving my best in every fight,” VicLa said after the match. “The team worked well together, and I’m proud of how we executed our strategies.”

With this victory, BFX has completed their regular season campaign, wrapping it up on a high note. Meanwhile, DRX is left to push hard for a spot in the LCK Play-Ins, still contending for a chance to advance despite today’s setback.

In another match today, HLE secured a 2-0 victory over NS, allowing them to potentially finish second in the LCK standings. Peanut from HLE was named Player of the Series, helping lead his team to a crucial win.

“We really focused on our communication, and it made a huge difference,” Peanut stated. “We’re excited about the results and ready for what’s next.”

As the regular season concludes, teams are eagerly awaiting the final matchups that will determine playoff seedings.