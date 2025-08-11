BGE Urges Customers to Conserve Energy Amid Plant Disruption

BALTIMORE, Maryland — Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) is urging all customers to conserve electricity after an unexpected disruption at a power plant on Monday morning. Officials say that repairs are currently underway, but the incident may lead to temporary power outages later today.

BGE has coordinated with the owner of the plant to restore operations safely and as quickly as possible. The company is also in touch with PJM Interconnection, which is assessing whether there is enough power supply in the region to meet growing demand.

In a statement, BGE addressed the urgency of conserving electricity, saying, “We are asking all BGE customers to conserve electricity beginning immediately and through this evening. Energy conservation helps reduce the potential for an outage.”

The utility company has prepared its customers for possible outages by recommending several steps to take ahead of time. These include storing bottled water and non-perishable food, charging electronic devices, and having a flashlight with fresh batteries available in every room.

BGE also stressed the importance of making alternative arrangements for those relying on electricity for medical purposes. Customers should monitor their thermostats, use fans to stay cool, and avoid using heat-generating household appliances.

“If an outage becomes necessary, we will make every effort to alert customers in advance,” BGE added. The company will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves through its website and social media channels.