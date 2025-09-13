Bianca Andrade Shines at The Town Festival After Europe Trip

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Influencer and entrepreneur Bianca Andrade made a vibrant appearance at The Town Festival after returning from Europe. Andrade, popularized as Boca Rosa, recently enjoyed her first European summer visiting Croatia and Montenegro.

The couple first publicly debuted their relationship at a Ludmilla concert in June, following Andrade and Diego‘s revelation of their romance through a heartfelt declaration on social media in May. Andrade shared intimate moments through a series of endearing photos and videos posted by Diego on Instagram, where he praised her influence in his life.

“She inspires me every day, and let me tell you? She has been the best consequence of my choices. Plus, she’s a total knockout,” he wrote upon revealing their relationship.

At the festival, Andrade opted for a street-style look, highlighting a fashion-forward ensemble that combines comfort and trendy accessories. This choice reflects the current fashion culture among many celebrities attending such events.

Additionally, fans were excited to see a rare joint appearance by singers Simone and Simaria during the event, reminiscent of their successful partnership before its conclusion in August 2022. Simone has expressed in past interviews the challenge of balancing her family obligations with her desire to return to music, stating she will only perform when her children feel secure.

As the festival unfolds, with renowned acts gracing the stages, fans remain eager to witness the performances and dynamic transformations of their favorite artists, including the anticipation of the Backstreet Boys as headliners.