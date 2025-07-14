Sports
Bianca Belair Named Guest Referee for Cargill vs. Naomi Match
ATLANTA, Georgia — Bianca Belair has been named the special guest referee for the upcoming No Holds Barred match between Jade Cargill and Naomi at WWE Evolution 2025. This match adds extra intrigue to a heated rivalry that has escalated over recent months.
The announcement follows a brawl between Cargill and Naomi at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Belair, currently recovering from a finger injury sustained at WrestleMania, has ties to both competitors, potentially influencing the match’s outcome.
Cargill, recognized as the Queen of the Ring, is on track to challenge for the WWE Women’s Title at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Naomi, who holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, has the chance to cash in for a championship opportunity whenever she chooses. This dynamic adds layers to the upcoming match and sets the stage for significant developments in the women’s division.
Belair’s involvement is expected to be pivotal, as she has been central to the feud since it began. Cargill was originally teamed with her for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship until Naomi intervened, resulting in ongoing conflicts.
As the countdown to Evolution continues, WWE fans are eager to see how Belair’s role as referee plays out and whether it will impact both wrestlers’ future title shots.
