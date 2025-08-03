Bianca Belair Nears WWE Return After Long Injury Absence

NEW YORK, NY — A positive update has emerged about former WWE Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. According to a recent report, “The EST of WWE” is set to return to the ring after being sidelined for nearly four months due to an injury.

Sources indicate that Belair could be cleared for in-ring action as early as next week. There is speculation that her comeback may happen on the episode of Friday Night SmackDown after SummerSlam on August 8. However, the source added that she won’t make a surprise appearance during the SummerSlam weekend.

Belair’s absence from the ring followed a serious finger injury she sustained during a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 41 in April. This injury was a significant setback, as it forced her and her tag team partner at the time, Jade Cargill, to vacate the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Since then, Belair’s only appearance has been as a special guest referee for a match at the Evolution event earlier this month.

During her time away, Cargill has made notable strides in her career, embarking on a powerful singles run. Cargill is now scheduled to face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. Belair’s return could have crucial implications for both the singles and tag team title scenes on SmackDown.

As one of the most accomplished women in WWE history, Belair’s re-entry into the ring is highly anticipated. She is a former Royal Rumble winner and made history by headlining WrestleMania 37 against Sasha Banks.

As fans await her return, the potential for new storylines and exciting matchups looms, making her comeback one of the most talked-about events in WWE.