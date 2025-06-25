Ex-Biden Aide Tanden Testifies in Investigation of Former President’s Mental Acuity

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Neera Tanden, a former aide to President Joe Biden, testified Tuesday before the House Oversight Committee regarding concerns over Biden’s mental acuity. The committee is investigating allegations that Biden’s administration may have hidden his cognitive decline while in office.

The White House counsel stated that Tanden is not protected by executive privilege, thus allowing for her unrestricted testimony. This decision came shortly before Tanden’s appearance, where she shared insights pertinent to the investigation of Biden’s cognitive health and his use of an autopen on official documents.

According to Gary Lawkowski, deputy White House counsel, the president’s reputation and the integrity of executive operations necessitated this exceptional action. In a letter to Tanden, Lawkowski explained, “After balancing the Legislative and Executive Branch interests… it is the President’s view that this presents an exceptional situation in which the congressional need for information outweighs the Executive Branch’s interest in maintaining confidentiality.”

Tanden served as Biden’s director of the Domestic Policy Council from 2021 to 2023. Initially nominated to lead the Office of Management and Budget, she faced opposition from former Senator Joe Manchin over past social media posts and was ultimately not confirmed. During her testimony, Tanden denied any idea of an effort within the White House to suppress information about Biden’s mental health, stating, “Absolutely not.”

Over the course of the five-hour interview, Tanden mentioned that her interactions with Biden were limited and that she had not discussed his mental fitness with key administration officials. A source familiar with her testimony noted that she could not recall any conversations on Biden’s health during her time in the White House.

The oversight investigation has been contentious, with Chairman James Comer expressing concerns that top officials in Biden’s administration may have colluded to “cover up” information regarding the former president’s mental state. In response to the ongoing probes, Biden has consistently maintained that he is responsible for all decisions made during his presidency. “I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations,” he stated earlier this month.

Tanden’s testimony is part of a broader inquiry into the Biden administration that will include interviews with other former aides like Anthony Bernal, Annie Tomasini, and Ashley Williams, as well as Dr. Kevin O'Connor, Biden’s former physician.

The Oversight Committee continues to push for transparency as it assesses the legitimacy of executive orders and the mental fitness of past leadership, exploring whether processes were compromised. Tanden’s willingness to testify reflects the administration’s complexities surrounding accountability in the executive branch.