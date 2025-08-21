Biden Aide Testifies in House Inquiry on Mental Fitness

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Another senior aide to former President Joe Biden is testifying Thursday before the House Oversight Committee. This hearing is part of a GOP-led investigation into accusations of a “cover-up” regarding Biden’s mental health decline.

The committee is also looking into what it labels the “potentially unauthorized issuance of sweeping pardons and other executive actions.” Ian Sams, who worked as a special assistant to the president and adviser in the White House Counsel’s Office, is attending the deposition voluntarily.

Sams arrived at the hearing and declined to answer any questions from reporters. House Oversight Chair James Comer expressed confidence that Sams would provide significant information. “He had a lot to say while he was working for the White House. So, I’m sure he’ll have a lot to say today,” Comer said. “We’re going to ask him a lot of questions about what he would say publicly from behind the podium at the White House, and what he would tweet about,” he added.

Several prior witnesses, including Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, have been subpoenaed but invoked their Fifth Amendment rights during questioning.

Defending Biden, former senior adviser Anita Dunn stated, “While I observed that President Biden aged physically during his time in office, he remained fully engaged and clear in his directions and supervision.” She stressed she did not see White House staff making significant decisions without Biden’s knowledge.

Steve Ricchetti, another former senior adviser, cooperated with the committee to counter claims about Biden’s presidency. “There was no nefarious conspiracy of any kind among the president’s senior staff, and there was certainly no conspiracy to hide the president’s mental condition from the American people,” he declared.

Ron Klain, Biden’s former chief of staff, previously mentioned that former National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had expressed worries about Biden’s political future as he campaigns for reelection.

Sams did not return any requests for comment regarding his testimony.