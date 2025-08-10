WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden faced criticism for his handling of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where starvation rates have reached alarming levels as the siege continues. Reports from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) in March 2024 indicated that Gaza was on the brink of famine, with over 1 million people at risk.

Since December 2023, the UN and international aid organizations have warned of this escalating disaster, yet Biden’s administration reportedly undermined efforts to focus on humanitarian needs in the region. Observers note that while in office, Biden had opportunities to address these warnings but failed to take decisive action.

Top Israeli officials made their intentions clear following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, with Israel’s former defense minister stating a complete siege on Gaza was ordered, shutting down access to food and resources. This declaration alarmed humanitarian experts, who viewed it as a blatant strategy to weaponize starvation.

In February 2024, Michael Fakhri, the UN special rapporteur on the right to food, expressed concern over the swift and comprehensive starvation campaign in Gaza, labeling it a significant humanitarian crisis. Fakhri asserted, “We have never seen a civilian population made to go so hungry so quickly and so completely.”

Despite clear signals regarding the severity of the crisis, the Biden administration continued its military support for Israel. In fact, a national security memo issued by Biden’s team mandated that arms recipients ensure humanitarian aid access in conflict zones, directly challenging Israel’s actions.

In May 2024, the administration had another opportunity to restrict arms shipments to Israel but opted for vague reports instead of concrete action. U.S. officials warned that military support could be suspended if aid conditions did not improve, yet as of November 2024, indicators revealed aid reaching Gaza had diminished significantly.

Critics argue that Biden’s reluctance to confront Israel, coupled with his administration’s failure to hold military support contingent on humanitarian policy compliance, has contributed to a worsening crisis in Gaza. As late as December 2024, reports emerged of Biden’s administration pressuring a U.S.-funded organization to suppress warnings about imminent famine in the region.

This series of actions—or lack thereof—has led to widespread accusations of complicity in a humanitarian disaster, marking a controversial chapter in Biden’s presidency, as he continues to face backlash over his priorities concerning human rights and military aid.