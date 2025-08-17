Biden Warned of Crime Crisis in ’92 as Democrats Target Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a resurfaced clip from 1992, then-Sen. Joe Biden sounded alarms about rampant crime in Washington, D.C., echoing concerns similar to those raised by President Donald Trump today. Biden, who was advocating for the ‘Biden Crime Bill,’ warned about the dangers of stopping at red lights late at night.

Biden’s remarks came during a Senate session, where he described his growing unease about safety in the nation’s capital. He told Senate Presiding Officer Robert Byrd, D-W.V., that while he normally felt secure traveling in the city, he received warnings about escalating violence, including specific instances of crime near his hotel.

“A congressman had been stabbed in the gutter outside the Hyatt,” Biden said. “Two people had been shot in the park.” He noted that his staff advised him to avoid stopping at red lights until he left the city. “Because of carjackers: stopping at the light, people standing on the corner, walking up with a gun,” he explained.

Biden emphasized the change in crime dynamics, stating that prudence no longer guarantees safety. “Not today, Mr. President. Prudence in no way will determine whether or not you can avoid being the victim of violent crime,” he stated, referring to the current crime trends in the city.

In his remarks, Biden also criticized then-President George H.W. Bush for obstructing crime legislation efforts, stating, “we do everything but hang people for jaywalking in this bill.” Despite Biden’s advocacy, the ‘Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1993’ he promoted ultimately did not pass. However, elements of his proposed legislation would later appear in the successful ‘Clinton Crime Bill’ the following year.

Biden’s earlier warnings have resurfaced as Democrats debate Trump’s recent efforts to combat crime and homelessness in Washington, D.C. The former senator’s recollections highlight the long-standing concerns surrounding public safety in the city, a focal point for both Biden and Trump.