Sports
Biff Poggi Steps In as Interim Coach for Michigan Football Amid Suspension
Ann Arbor, Michigan — Biff Poggi will serve as Michigan’s interim head coach for the upcoming two games while Sherrone Moore is suspended. This decision follows an NCAA ruling related to an advance-scouting case involving Moore.
Moore’s suspension begins at midnight Saturday and prohibits him from participating in both practices and game-day activities. During his absence, Poggi will lead the Wolverines as they face Central Michigan on Sept. 16 and Nebraska the following week.
“We’ll operate as a collective unit,” Moore said during a press conference. “Chip will handle the offense, Wink will manage the defense, and JB will oversee special teams, but Biff will lead the overall operation.”
Poggi, who returned to Michigan as associate head coach in the offseason, previously served as the head coach at Charlotte, where he had a record of 6-16 over two seasons before being fired last November.
The Wolverines (1-1) recently fell 24-13 to an unnamed opponent, prompting questions about the team’s readiness as they enter Big Ten play. Poggi’s leadership will be crucial to maintaining team cohesion during this challenging time.
"His experience and knowledge of the program are vital," Moore added. "The players respect him a lot, which is important as we move forward."
Moore’s suspension is linked to an investigation involving a former staffer, Connor Stallions, and allegations of improper recruitment practices. He faces further penalties, including a three-game suspension in the 2026 season.
The Wolverines previously navigated a challenging season in 2023 when former head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for six games, yet they emerged victorious, ultimately winning the national championship. Moore hopes to replicate that success during his absence.
Moore will be back on the sidelines for Michigan’s next game against Wisconsin on October 4, after these two critical matchups.
