Sports
Big3 Basketball Week 3 Matchups Set for June 29 in Miami
Miami, Florida — The new Big3 Basketball season moves into Week 3 on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at the Kaseya Center. The Houston Rig Hands will face off against the LA Riot in one of the key matchups of the day.
The LA Riot, featuring former NBA star Dwight Howard and high-scoring guard Jordan Crawford, is considered one of the strongest teams in the league. Crawford currently leads the Riot with an average of 23.5 points per game, while Howard contributes 9.5 points and 6.0 rebounds.
The Houston Rig Hands have a different roster configuration, led by Corey Brewer, who brings championship experience and a notable 50-point game in his past. Both teams sit at a tight 1-1 this season and will be eager to secure a victory to improve their records.
Additionally, Miami 305 will also take to the court against the Boston Ball Hogs on the same day. Miami 305 is led by Mario Chalmers and Michael Beasley, both of whom have performed strong this season. The Ball Hogs, coached by Hall of Famer Gary Payton, are also 1-1 and feature player Jonathan Simmons.
The games will be broadcast live, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS. The complete lineup for Sunday includes matches such as the Detroit Amps, who lead the league with a 2-0 record, facing off against the Dallas Power, among others.
Each game promises to deliver excitement as teams look to establish their standings in the league. Viewers can expect a lively atmosphere at the Kaseya Center in Miami.
