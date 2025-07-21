Entertainment
Big Brother Changes Season 27 Schedule for August and September
LOS ANGELES, CA — Fans of the reality show Big Brother can expect more twists as the series adjusts its schedule for Season 27. The show will now air on different days and times starting in August and September, according to updates from the Big Brother Network on X.
Previously, episodes aired on Sundays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. for one hour, and on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. for 90 minutes. Going forward, the schedule will now include special episodes and longer airtimes. Notably, a two-hour episode is set for Sunday, August 24.
The updated schedule includes episodes on the following dates: August 24 at 8 p.m. for two hours; September 1 at 8 p.m.; September 7 at 8 p.m. for two hours; September 21 at 10 p.m.; and September 24 at 10 p.m. This adjustment comes as CBS prepares for the return of football season, which often affects network schedules with new programming starting in September.
While no episodes scheduled for July will be impacted, fans should stay tuned for updates as changes could continue into the fall season. The excitement this year has already included shocking twists, including the recent return of Season 13 winner Amy, revealed as an accomplice of a mysterious figure called the Mastermind.
As always, viewers can anticipate double evictions and more surprises. Big Brother Season 27 airs Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 8/7c on CBS.
