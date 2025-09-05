Big Brother Episode 25: Tensions Rise as New HOH Takes Charge

LOS ANGELES, CA — The drama escalates as the Big Brother house enters week eight, following the eviction of Katherine Woodman by a 7-1 vote over Ava Pearl. The latest episode, Season 27, Episode 25, aired on Sunday, August 31, at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Head of Household Vince Panaro initially nominated Mickey Lee, Kelly Jorgensen, and Ava Pearl for eviction. However, after Lee won the power of veto, Panaro replaced her nomination with Woodman. Following Woodman’s emotional goodbye, the remaining contestants brace themselves for the upcoming competitions.

The atmosphere has become charged as contestants grapple with alliances and targets. Kelley Jorgensen, who won the BB Block Buster prize, declared, “I’ve got bitches quackin’!” illustrating the rising stakes as loyalties shift within the group.

The house is designed with over 100 cameras and microphones, capturing every moment of contestants as they vie for the $750,000 grand prize. With excitement in the air, Ava Pearl noted that the previous memory wall had shifted to “Mystere Moments,” hinting at an impending Head of Household competition.

As the HOH competition unfolded, contestants faced a series of True or False questions based on clips played on the screen. In a tense final round, Keanu emerged victorious, marking a significant shift in power dynamics as he prepares to nominate houseguests.

Keanu shared his intentions of targeting Morgan for eviction, aiming to shake up the Judges alliance that includes Vince. This revelation sparked frustration among others, particularly Vince, who struggled to keep his emotions in check.

During a tense exchange, Vince pleaded for safety, citing his desperation as Keanu asserted his plans for the week. In a dramatic turn, Keanu confirmed his nominations: Morgan, Vince, and Mickey will face the possibility of eviction in the upcoming Veto competition.

The Power of Veto competition is scheduled for Wednesday, promising more unexpected twists in this season’s “Summer of Mystery.”