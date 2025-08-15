Big Brother Evicts Zach Cornell in Episode 18 Showdown

LOS ANGELES, California — The latest episode of Big Brother, which aired on August 14, 2025, ended with the eviction of houseguest Zach Cornell. In a live broadcast, viewers learned that Zach would be the latest contestant sent home after failing to secure enough votes to stay in the game.

The episode began with the nominees, Zach Cornell, Keanu Soto, and Vince Panaro, anxious about their fate. Head of Household Ava Pearl had nominated them for eviction earlier in the week, a bold move to target some of the biggest threats in the house.

Katherine Woodman, the Power of Veto winner, decided to leave the nominations unchanged, a decision that left all eyes on the upcoming eviction. As tension grew, the houseguests strategized their voting plans, considering their alliances and the implications of the eviction.

During the BB Blockbuster competition, houseguests raced to move stacks of colored gemstones into correct positions. In a competitive showdown, Keanu emerged victorious, ensuring his safety for the week, while Zach and Vince remained on the block.

Facing eviction, Zach and Vince made their final pleas to the houseguests, choosing not to attack each other’s game. However, a split in voting preferences became apparent, with different houseguests leaning toward saving either contestant based on their personal strategies.

Ultimately, when voting concluded, Zach received a sweeping majority of eviction votes from houseguests Mickey, Ashley, Morgan, Kelley, Rylie, Lauren, Katherine, and Keanu. Rachel and Will were the only votes against, opting to evict Vince instead.

As Zach exited the house, he expressed surprise over the outcome, admitting he had expected a different result. Confessing that he chose not to use a $10,000 buyout opportunity to save himself, Zach maintained it was crucial not to betray his alliance.

With Zach’s departure, viewers are left to ponder how the game will shift among the remaining contestants as they continue to compete for a grand prize of $750,000.