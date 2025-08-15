Entertainment
Big Brother Evicts Zach Cornell in Episode 18 Showdown
LOS ANGELES, California — The latest episode of Big Brother, which aired on August 14, 2025, ended with the eviction of houseguest Zach Cornell. In a live broadcast, viewers learned that Zach would be the latest contestant sent home after failing to secure enough votes to stay in the game.
The episode began with the nominees, Zach Cornell, Keanu Soto, and Vince Panaro, anxious about their fate. Head of Household Ava Pearl had nominated them for eviction earlier in the week, a bold move to target some of the biggest threats in the house.
Katherine Woodman, the Power of Veto winner, decided to leave the nominations unchanged, a decision that left all eyes on the upcoming eviction. As tension grew, the houseguests strategized their voting plans, considering their alliances and the implications of the eviction.
During the BB Blockbuster competition, houseguests raced to move stacks of colored gemstones into correct positions. In a competitive showdown, Keanu emerged victorious, ensuring his safety for the week, while Zach and Vince remained on the block.
Facing eviction, Zach and Vince made their final pleas to the houseguests, choosing not to attack each other’s game. However, a split in voting preferences became apparent, with different houseguests leaning toward saving either contestant based on their personal strategies.
Ultimately, when voting concluded, Zach received a sweeping majority of eviction votes from houseguests Mickey, Ashley, Morgan, Kelley, Rylie, Lauren, Katherine, and Keanu. Rachel and Will were the only votes against, opting to evict Vince instead.
As Zach exited the house, he expressed surprise over the outcome, admitting he had expected a different result. Confessing that he chose not to use a $10,000 buyout opportunity to save himself, Zach maintained it was crucial not to betray his alliance.
With Zach’s departure, viewers are left to ponder how the game will shift among the remaining contestants as they continue to compete for a grand prize of $750,000.
Recent Posts
- Exciting Matchup Features Top Tennis Players in Action
- Cardi B Releases New Single ‘Imaginary Playerz’ Ahead of Upcoming Album
- Chicago Air and Water Show Set for August 16-17, 2025
- Cincinnati Open Quarterfinals Set: Who Will Advance to Semis?
- Debra Tice Reveals New Details in Austin Tice Case at Press Event
- Steal A Brainrot Codes Update Arrives for Fortnite and Roblox Players
- Zach Top’s Gender Reveal Surprise Steals the Show at West Virginia State Fair
- Airbnb CEO Warns Against Overestimating AI Agents as New Google
- Pitt Panthers Schedule Two Future Football Games Against MAC Opponents
- NCAA Set to Announce Findings in Michigan Sign-Stealing Scandal
- AI Disruption Forces Downgrade of Salesforce Amid Market Shift
- New Sports Puzzle Launches, Offers Hints for Players
- Mets Host Braves in Key MLB Clash on Thursday Night
- Microsoft Enhances Xbox PC App for Arm-Based Windows 11 PCs
- Week 1 NFL Preseason Highlights and Upcoming Games
- Trump and Putin Meet in Alaska Amid Spectacle and Tension
- OpenDoor Names Interim Leader as CEO Carrie Wheeler Steps Down
- New Machine Learning Feature Enhances Reader Engagement
- Carrie Wheeler Steps Down as CEO of Opendoor Technologies
- Cleanup of Historic Minesweeper Completed in Little Potato Slough