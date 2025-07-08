Big Brother Season 27 Cast Revealed with Mystery Player

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — CBS has announced the cast of “Big Brother” Season 27, set to premiere on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. This season features 16 contestants, plus a mystery player who will be revealed during the 90-minute season premiere.

The new houseguests include a diverse group, with occupations such as a professional bull rider, a dungeon master, an AI consultant, and an aura painter. Each player will check into the newly themed “Hotel Mystère,” which boasts unique features like a Victorian conservatory lounge and a living room secured by life-sized chess pieces.

The official synopsis hints at a season filled with unexpected twists, with clues about the mystery houseguest hiding in plain sight. Viewers can expect gameplay challenges and strategies to unfold over the summer as houseguests vie for the grand prize of $750,000.

Julie Chen Moonves returns as the host, delivering a new segment titled “Big Brother: Unlocked” starting July 25. This segment will feature insights from former houseguests and enhance fan engagement.

The revealed houseguests range in age from 22 to 50, with the majority in their 20s. Among them are Adrian Rocha, 23, a carpenter from San Antonio, Texas, and Amy Bingham, 43, an insurance agent from Stockton, California.

Overall, Season 27 promises a captivating blend of personalities and strategies designed to keep viewers entertained. The exciting kickoff to this season occurs on July 10 with the special premiere, followed by new episodes every week.