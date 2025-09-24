Big Brother Season 27 Double Eviction Results: Who Went Home?

LOS ANGELES, CA — In the latest episode of Big Brother Season 27, a dramatic double eviction took place. The episode aired on Thursday, September 18, revealing the fate of numerous houseguests competing for the $750,000 grand prize.

Morgan Pope, having used the Power of Veto for the third time, removed Ava Pearl from the chopping block. That prompted Head of Household Vince Panaro to name Lauren Domingue as the replacement nominee.

With a looming double eviction, the tension among houseguests heightened. Keanu Soto and Kelley Jorgensen found themselves at risk alongside Lauren. The dynamics shifted as players like Morgan, who hoped to eliminate Lauren, clashed with Vince, who had his own plans. Morgan expressed her frustration about Vince’s decisions complicating her gameplay.

The Block Buster competition became critical. Lauren, a first-time player, excelled, managing to save herself from eviction against Kelley and Keanu. However, the voting turned complicated as alliances were tested. Ultimately, Vince was left to break a tie between the two nominees.

In a surprising turn, Vince chose to evict Kelley after a close vote, revealing that he had betrayed her trust during their alliance. Kelley, during her exit interview with Julie Chen-Moonves, hinted at the influence Morgan had over Vince’s decisions.

The second eviction vote saw Lauren nominated once again, but in a twist, Keanu won the Power of Veto and saved himself, resulting in Ava being put on the block instead. During this vote, Lauren was evicted, leaving the house in shock.

As the episode concluded, Julie announced that another eviction would occur on Wednesday night, suggesting continued turmoil within the house as alliances remain fragile.