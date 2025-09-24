Big Brother Season 27: Double Eviction Sparks Drama Among Houseguests

LOS ANGELES, CA — In a thrilling double eviction episode of Big Brother Season 27 on September 18, tensions soared as Morgan Pope used the Power of Veto for the third time. This strategic move led to Lauren Domingue being nominated by Vince Panaro, the episode’s Head of Household.

Amidst the chaos, houseguests Keanu Soto and Kelley Jorgensen faced the possibility of eviction. With whispers of a double eviction circulating among the players, everything was at stake.

As the episode unfolded, Morgan expressed her discomfort with Vince’s closeness to Lauren, hoping to eliminate her rival to gain Vince’s full support. Meanwhile, Keanu was struggling against perceptions of him as a physical threat in the game, relying heavily on the Block Buster competition for safety.

In the following minutes, Lauren confronted Vince about her nomination, claiming it complicated her game significantly. Vince reassured her, creating a confusing dynamic as Morgan’s and Vince’s goals increasingly diverged. Morgan, sensing the shifting loyalties, communicated her intentions to Ashley, revealing a strategic plan to keep Keanu as a shield while sidelining Lauren.

The Block Buster competition pitted Lauren against Kelley and Keanu in a race for survival. Lauren quickly took the lead, scoring three orbs effortlessly, and eventually secured her safety by obtaining the final orb for victory.

Despite the win, tensions remained high within the house. In the first eviction, votes split between Kelley and Keanu, forcing Vince to make the crucial tie-breaking decision favoring Kelley’s eviction. As she exited, Kelley revealed her alliances with Vince and the extent of their shared strategies.

Afterward, the houseguests participated in the ‘Wretched Reactor’ competition, where Morgan triumphed, securing her safety and nominating Keanu and Lauren for the second eviction.

Keanu managed to win the Power of Veto in the next competition, opting to save himself, while Morgan replaced him with Ava Pearl, leading to yet another emotional dilemma within the house.

In the end, Lauren was evicted with a majority vote of two from Vince and Ashley, leaving the house stunned. As she reflected on her time in the game during her final words, Lauren acknowledged Morgan’s competing strength, and discontent with Vince’s betrayal lingered.

Looking ahead, James Gunn expressed his disappointment at Lauren’s eviction and shared that he is a fan of hers. Upcoming episodes promise further drama, as fans anticipate the next eviction scheduled for Wednesday night, followed by another eviction on Thursday.