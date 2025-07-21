Big Brother Season 27: Drama Unfolds with First Nominations

LOS ANGELES, CA — The drama of “Big Brother 27″ is heating up as the season’s first Head of Household, Vince Panaro, has made his nominations for eviction. The show’s premiere on July 13 revealed that Vince placed Ashley Hollis, Amy Bingham, and Isaiah “Zae” Frederich on the eviction block.

Vince’s decision to nominate Ashley stemmed from her questionable actions after taking a lengthy shower in his private HoH bathroom, which caused him to question her trustworthiness. Vince explained to her during the nomination ceremony that her paranoia influenced his choice, as many houseguests had urged him to target her. Meanwhile, Amy’s close association with Ashley and her emotional response to the situation led to her nomination as well.

Zae was suggested as a potential nominee due to suspicions among houseguests that he might be the mystery accomplice this season, making him an easier target for Vince.

After the nominations, the first Power of Veto competition took place. Ashley emerged as the winner, opting to use the veto on herself, which set off a series of events prompting Vince to find a replacement nominee. Despite having previously formed a final two deal, Vince named Kelley Jorgensen as the new nominee, a choice that raised eyebrows given their earlier pact.

Kelley had offered to go on the block in hopes of masking their alliance, but after Ashley’s veto win, Vince reconsidered and moved forward with his decision to nominate her, aiming to avoid creating more enemies in the early game.

The nominees—Kelley, Amy, and Zae—now face a final opportunity for safety during the live BB Blockbuster competition on July 17. Should none of them secure a win, they risk elimination from the house.

For viewers, the next episode airs on CBS and Paramount+ on July 16 at 8 p.m. ET, where the Power of Veto competition results will be disclosed, setting the stage for the upcoming eviction challenge.