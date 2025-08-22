Entertainment
Big Brother Season 27 Episode 20 Airs August 20 on CBS
Hollywood, CA – The highly anticipated Episode 20 of Big Brother Season 27 is set to air on August 20, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ Premium. This episode features the famed OTEV competition, where Houseguests compete for the coveted golden power of veto.
In this critical competition, contestants face off to win the veto, a powerful tool that can change the course of the game. As tensions rise in the house, viewers are eager to see who will emerge victorious.
Following the competition, fans can expect a jaw-dropping Veto meeting, where the dynamics of the current alliances and strategies will be put to the test. The stakes are high as Houseguests navigate the complex social landscape of the game.
Big Brother continues to captivate audiences with three new episodes each week. The season finale is scheduled for September 28, 2025, promising an exciting conclusion to this thrilling summer of competition.
For fans wanting to catch every moment, live feeds are available, allowing viewers to stay updated on all the action inside the house. Whether through CBS or with a Paramount+ subscription, audiences can watch the drama unfold.
Recent Posts
- Big Brother Season 27 Episode 20 Airs August 20 on CBS
- Low Flood Risk for Houston Amid Scattered Showers
- Nicole Kidman Shows Natural Curls in Casual Airport Appearance
- Alcaraz Wins Cincinnati Open as Sinner Retires Amid Illness
- Aikman Addresses Past Dispute with Switzer in Recent Documentary
- Russell Wilson’s Stepson Future Grows Up Alongside Giants Star
- Boston Rob Reflects on Survivor’s Car Curse and His Journey
- Kelly Clarkson Launches New Primetime Series ‘Songs & Stories’
- Law Roach Brings Sass Back to ‘Project Runway’ Season 21
- Nick Jonas Reveals Unusual Bedroom Rules on TikTok
- Steelers Coach Confirms Yahya Black Will Play Nose Tackle
- João Fonseca Set for US Open Debut Against Miomir Kecmanovic
- Confident Quarterbacks Prepare for NFL Season in Competitive AFC East
- Ten Years After Her US Open Win, Pennetta Returns to the Court
- Steelers Target Colts’ Richardson Amid Quarterback Shakeup
- Lynx to Face Dream in High-Stakes WNBA Showdown
- Giants Coach Confirms Russell Wilson as Starting QB Amid Rising Contender
- Orioles Promote Dylan Beavers to Major League Team
- LGBTQ+ Youth Lose Dedicated Mental Health Support with 988 Lifeline Changes
- Jason Ritter’s Surprise Cameo in Dad’s Sitcom Remembered by Co-Star