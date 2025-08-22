Big Brother Season 27 Episode 20 Airs August 20 on CBS

Hollywood, CA – The highly anticipated Episode 20 of Big Brother Season 27 is set to air on August 20, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ Premium. This episode features the famed OTEV competition, where Houseguests compete for the coveted golden power of veto.

In this critical competition, contestants face off to win the veto, a powerful tool that can change the course of the game. As tensions rise in the house, viewers are eager to see who will emerge victorious.

Following the competition, fans can expect a jaw-dropping Veto meeting, where the dynamics of the current alliances and strategies will be put to the test. The stakes are high as Houseguests navigate the complex social landscape of the game.

Big Brother continues to captivate audiences with three new episodes each week. The season finale is scheduled for September 28, 2025, promising an exciting conclusion to this thrilling summer of competition.

For fans wanting to catch every moment, live feeds are available, allowing viewers to stay updated on all the action inside the house. Whether through CBS or with a Paramount+ subscription, audiences can watch the drama unfold.