Entertainment
Big Brother Season 27 Episode 14: Jimmy Heagerty Evicted
LOS ANGELES, CA — The reality show “Big Brother” continued its thrilling 27th season with Episode 14 airing on August 7, 2025. This episode was filled with drama, competition, and yet another houseguest eviction.
In a surprising series of events, Rylie Jeffries, who started the week as Head of Household, was dethroned by fellow housemate Mickey Lee. Mickey immediately targeted Keanu Soto and nominated him for eviction alongside Rylie and Kelley Jorgensen. But Keanu secured his safety for a third consecutive week by winning the Power of Veto, prompting Mickey to nominate Jimmy Heagerty in his place.
In the BB Block Buster competition, Rylie was able to save himself from eviction, winning safety for the week. With Kelly’s nomination and the eviction voting looming, the tension in the house increased.
As the voting was about to take place, houseguests had different perspectives on who should leave. The votes to evict Kelly came from Rachel and Ashley. Meanwhile, Jimmy faced a larger bloc against him with votes from Morgan, Rylie, Keanu, Katherine, Vince, Will, Ava, Zach, and Laura. Ultimately, Jimmy was evicted with a vote of 9 to 2.
A chaotic moment unfolded when Ashley, uncertain about her decision, tried to change her vote after being persuaded by others. However, host Julie Chen Moonves informed her that her vote was already locked in. Jimmy left the house feeling betrayed, particularly by Morgan, claiming he trusted the “Triple Threat” alliance.
As Jimmy exited, he expressed surprise at who voted to save him and reflected on the game dynamics that led to his evicted status. His eviction adds to the ongoing strategy battles, with only 13 contestants remaining vying for the grand prize of $750,000.
Recent Posts
- Kanye West’s YEEZY Store Reopens After Controversy
- Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Amid Moonlight Challenges
- Tesla Unveils Longest-Range Model 3 for Chinese Market
- Upcoming MLB Series to Shape Playoff Contenders’ Fortunes
- Multnomah County Declares Emergency Amid High Heat Forecast
- Veteran Driver Robbie Brewer Dies During Race at Bowman Gray Stadium
- AI Disrupts Job Market for Recent Computer Science Graduates
- FDA Issues Major Recall of Popular Power Stick Deodorants Nationwide
- Trump’s Indifference to TikTok Ban Grows Amid Trade Talks
- Grow a Garden Unveils Exciting Cooking Event with New Recipes
- Cincinnati Open Play Suspended Due to Power Outage
- ATP Player Stats Show Competitive Tennis Landscape
- Shrek 5 Release Delayed to Summer 2027
- Phillies Clash with Reds in Key National League Showdown
- Trump Criticizes No Cash Bail Policies Amid Federal Police Control Announcement
- Weapons Debuts Strong with $71.8 Million Worldwide Opening
- Cincinnati Americans Excel with Straight-Set Victories
- New Peak: Mesa Update Launches August 11 with Exciting Biome
- Inflation Data Raises Questions Amid Changes at Bureau of Labor Statistics
- Stefanos Tsitsipas Reunites with Father as Coach Ahead of Cincinnati Open