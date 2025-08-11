Big Brother Season 27 Episode 14: Jimmy Heagerty Evicted

LOS ANGELES, CA — The reality show “Big Brother” continued its thrilling 27th season with Episode 14 airing on August 7, 2025. This episode was filled with drama, competition, and yet another houseguest eviction.

In a surprising series of events, Rylie Jeffries, who started the week as Head of Household, was dethroned by fellow housemate Mickey Lee. Mickey immediately targeted Keanu Soto and nominated him for eviction alongside Rylie and Kelley Jorgensen. But Keanu secured his safety for a third consecutive week by winning the Power of Veto, prompting Mickey to nominate Jimmy Heagerty in his place.

In the BB Block Buster competition, Rylie was able to save himself from eviction, winning safety for the week. With Kelly’s nomination and the eviction voting looming, the tension in the house increased.

As the voting was about to take place, houseguests had different perspectives on who should leave. The votes to evict Kelly came from Rachel and Ashley. Meanwhile, Jimmy faced a larger bloc against him with votes from Morgan, Rylie, Keanu, Katherine, Vince, Will, Ava, Zach, and Laura. Ultimately, Jimmy was evicted with a vote of 9 to 2.

A chaotic moment unfolded when Ashley, uncertain about her decision, tried to change her vote after being persuaded by others. However, host Julie Chen Moonves informed her that her vote was already locked in. Jimmy left the house feeling betrayed, particularly by Morgan, claiming he trusted the “Triple Threat” alliance.

As Jimmy exited, he expressed surprise at who voted to save him and reflected on the game dynamics that led to his evicted status. His eviction adds to the ongoing strategy battles, with only 13 contestants remaining vying for the grand prize of $750,000.