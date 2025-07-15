Big Brother Season 27 Premieres with Surprises and New Contestants

CBS, USA – Big Brother Season 27 is off to a thrilling start. The reality competition show premiered on July 10, 2025, with a special twist that includes a surprise guest entering the house. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, this season promises to be filled with mystery and excitement.

Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Big Brother features contestants living in a house filled with cameras and microphones, allowing audiences to witness their interactions 24/7. Each week, houseguests are voted out until one remains, winning a grand prize of $750,000.

This season’s theme, Big Brother: A Summer of Mystery, introduces the Hotel Mystère set, replete with hidden passageways and a poison bar. Viewers can expect a masked visitor and a secret accomplice among the houseguests.

On the premiere night, seventeen contestants entered the house, eager for their shot at the prize. The diverse cast includes a professional bull rider, marketing manager, AI consultant, and even Season 13 winner Rachel Reilly, who returned as a mystery houseguest.

New episodes will air weekly on Sundays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET, with bonus 90-minute episodes on Wednesdays. The show will also introduce Big Brother: Unlocked every other Friday, offering behind-the-scenes footage and guest appearances.

For fans looking to catch up, Big Brother episodes will be available on Paramount+ and through cable streaming services. The live feeds will also provide continuous updates on house dynamics beginning on July 13.

As the season kicks off, contestants have expressed their strategies and excitement, with one contestant stating, ‘My strategy going into the ‘Big Brother’ house is cool, calm, and collective.’ With this eclectic group vying for the title, viewers can anticipate a summer filled with drama and unexpected twists.