Big Brother Season 27 Unfolds Dramatic Twists and Power Plays

LOS ANGELES, CA — CBS’s long-running reality series, Big Brother, continues to captivate audiences as it enters its 27th season. The latest episode aired on July 23, 2025, featuring intense drama, surprising twists, and strategic gameplay that has fans on the edge of their seats.

In the thrilling episode, host Julie Chen Moonves revealed the stakes have risen this season, with the contestants residing in the uniquely themed Hotel Mystère. The season kicked off on July 10 with a 90-minute premiere and has since featured the unmasking of a mystery houseguest, keeping viewers intrigued.

This season, the show airs three times a week, with Wednesday episodes expanding to supersized 90-minute formats. Fans have additional viewing options with live feeds and the newly launched companion series, Big Brother: Unlocked, premiering on July 25.

This episode introduced significant tensions within the house. Houseguest Jimmy, who recently secured the Head of Household position, is on a power trip, making bold moves that provoke other contestants. During the latest Veto competition, Keanu activated his secret power, intensifying the conflict as he fights to ensure his safety.

Viewers watched as competing houseguests, including Kelley, Keanu, and Adrian, navigated complex alliances and strategies. Kelley managed to win a Power of Veto during a tense competition, proving her resourcefulness and setting stage for new power dynamics.

As the evening progressed, the fallout from Jimmy’s nominations became apparent. Contestants including Rachel expressed dissatisfaction with Jimmy’s choices, leading to discussions on potential alliances and strategies to secure their safety. The episode concluded with a cliffhanger, leaving fans eager to see how the subsequent Veto ceremony will unfold and who ultimately will face eviction.

The next episode of Big Brother will air on Thursday, July 24, 2025. This season promises to deliver more surprises and game-changing moments as fans continue to tune in to CBS and stream the show on Paramount Plus.