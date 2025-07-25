Big Brother Season 27 Unveils Drama and Surprises

LOS ANGELES, CA — Big Brother Season 27 debuted on July 10, 2025, bringing with it a host of twists and surprises that are sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. The long-running CBS reality competition series is once again captivating its audience as contestants navigate the challenges of living in a Clue-inspired house.

During the premiere, the identity of a ‘mystery Houseguest’ was revealed, exciting viewers who eagerly follow the series. Host Julie Chen Moonves remarked that the new season promises to keep viewers engaged with its unique format and intriguing gameplay.

The action continues with new episodes airing on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. This season’s Wednesday episodes feature a supersized 90 minutes of content, while the Thursday and Sunday episodes will run for 60 minutes. Beginning July 25, fans can also enjoy a companion series, Big Brother: Unlocked, which will include behind-the-scenes glimpses and insights from all-star players.

In the first eviction episode, contestant Vince Panaro secured the Head of Household position and nominated three houseguests for eviction. His choices included Amy Bingham, Ashley Hollis, and Isaiah ‘Zae’ Frederich. Ashley went on to win the first Power of Veto and saved herself from elimination, leading Vince to nominate Kelley Jorgensen in her place.

The rivalry intensified after Kelley won her Veto competition, showcasing the unpredictable nature of this season. As the stakes grow, viewers are left wondering who will ultimately be evicted.

Season 27 will conclude its run with a finale set for September 28, 2025. The winner will receive a cash prize of $750,000. For fans who want to stay connected, the live feeds can be accessed with a subscription through CBS and other streaming services.