Big Brother 2025 Set to Premiere on September 28

London, England – Big Brother is officially returning for its 2025 season, with the launch date set for Sunday, September 28, at 9 PM on ITV2 and ITVX. This season follows the successful second edition of the celebrity version earlier this year.

The series will again be hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best. Viewers can also enjoy Big Brother: Late & Live and a continuous live stream on ITVX, available seven nights a week.

According to an official preview, this season promises “new twists and turns, elaborate tasks, intense nominations, and live evictions.” Contestants will compete for a chance to win a significant cash prize.

ITV revealed that the new series will last for seven weeks, an extension of one week compared to the previous season. The Big Brother house has also received an eye-catching makeover.

ITV’s Kevin Lygo hinted at future programming during the Edinburgh TV Festival. “We’re looking at Celebrity Big Brother,” he stated. “It’s challenging to book major celebrities for the main channel, but we can explore more niche options on ITV2.”

While the cast for Big Brother 2025 has not yet been announced, fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming season. The show is expected to be a significant attraction for ITV2 and ITVX in 2025.