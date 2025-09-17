Entertainment
Big Brother 2025 Set to Premiere on September 28
London, England – Big Brother is officially returning for its 2025 season, with the launch date set for Sunday, September 28, at 9 PM on ITV2 and ITVX. This season follows the successful second edition of the celebrity version earlier this year.
The series will again be hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best. Viewers can also enjoy Big Brother: Late & Live and a continuous live stream on ITVX, available seven nights a week.
According to an official preview, this season promises “new twists and turns, elaborate tasks, intense nominations, and live evictions.” Contestants will compete for a chance to win a significant cash prize.
ITV revealed that the new series will last for seven weeks, an extension of one week compared to the previous season. The Big Brother house has also received an eye-catching makeover.
ITV’s Kevin Lygo hinted at future programming during the Edinburgh TV Festival. “We’re looking at Celebrity Big Brother,” he stated. “It’s challenging to book major celebrities for the main channel, but we can explore more niche options on ITV2.”
While the cast for Big Brother 2025 has not yet been announced, fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming season. The show is expected to be a significant attraction for ITV2 and ITVX in 2025.
Recent Posts
- American Express Announces Platinum Card Updates Set for September 18, 2025
- Diamondbacks Crush Giants 8-1 in Key Win
- Niko Nicotera Joins Mayor of Kingstown for Season 4
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash as Playoff Positioning Heats Up
- Casper Ruud Prepares for Laver Cup at Chase Center
- Keke Palmer and Sean Evans Share a Kiss on Hot Ones
- San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio Faces Recall Election Results Tonight
- Fall TV Season Arrives with New Episodes and Fan Expectations
- Brandi Carlile Returns Home with New Album ‘Returning To Myself’
- Randi Weingarten Discusses Threats Against Education In New Book
- Diamondbacks Face Giants in Crucial Matchup Wednesday
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Homegrown Talent to Long-Term Contracts
- Edie Falco Returns as Nurse Jackie in Long-Awaited Sequel Series
- Phillies and Dodgers Clash Amid High Stakes for Playoff Positioning
- Dominique Malonga Faces Pressure as Seattle Storm Fights for Playoff Survival
- Gabby Williams Achieves Milestone in Seattle Storm Playoff History
- Minnesota United Upsets San Diego FC in Thrilling 1-3 Victory
- Facebook Settlement Emails Verified as Authentic for Class Action Payouts
- Fraternity and Sorority Rush Week Welcomes Students to Community
- Tiffany Stratton Out of WWE NXT Homecoming Match Due to Injury