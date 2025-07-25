Big Brother: Unlocked Hosts Announced for Season 27

NEW YORK, NY — CBS has announced the hosts for the behind-the-scenes show, Big Brother: Unlocked, airing every other Friday during season 27 of Big Brother. The show will feature former winners Taylor Hale and Derrick Levasseur, starting on July 25 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Big Brother: Unlocked promises viewers exclusive insights, including never-before-seen footage, engaging interviews, and special celebrity guests. The leading hosts, who are beloved by fans, aim to enhance the viewing experience for audiences eager to learn more about the ongoing season.

Having made a significant impact in the game, Taylor Hale made history as the first Black woman to win Big Brother 24. Derrick Levasseur, known for his strategic gameplay during Big Brother 16, brings a wealth of experience as he hosts the show alongside Taylor.

Julie Chen Moonves, who has been the face of Big Brother since its inception, will take a step back from hosting duties for this spin-off show. Taylor is known for her analytical contributions to the show and has previously hosted the jury roundtable for Big Brother 26.

The inaugural episode of Big Brother: Unlocked will also include segments like “BB Fantasy Draft” and “Binge Worthy or Cringe Worthy,” promising a fun and interactive viewing experience. Clues about upcoming celebrity guests will be revealed on the Big Brother Instagram page, creating excitement for fans.

This new format aims to deepen the connection between the audience and the game. The addition of segments featuring past contestants will further link Big Brother’s rich history with the present season.

Big Brother: Unlocked is positioned to be a major part of the Big Brother 27 viewing experience, enhancing how fans engage with the reality show as it continues captivating audiences after 25 years.

Fans can tune into Big Brother every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with Big Brother: Unlocked granting deeper insights every other Friday.