Entertainment
Big Brother 27: Will Emerges as the Unexpected Star Amidst Boring Drama
HOLLYWOOD, California — The latest episode of CBS’s ‘Big Brother 27′ aired on July 31, 2025, and featured intense competition as contestants Adrian, Kelley, and Will faced off in the BB Block Buster. The stakes were high as they battled for safety while wondering who might be the next Houseguest sent home.
This season has seen mixed reactions, with some fans expressing boredom over predictable gameplay. The head of household, Lauren, has been criticized for her nominations, choosing to repeat her previous choices of Keanu, Kelley, and Will, all of whom had already faced the chopping block. As Will put it, “Adrian going up on the block is boring. This is a boring move, Lauren.”
Will, considered the oldest contestant at 50, has become a surprising fan favorite for his candidness and ability to entertain. Known as “the old man” by the announcer, he continues to make a mark in the house with confident exchanges and humor. “I may be a lot of things, but boring ain’t one of ’em,” he stated in the Diary Room, pushing for change in the current lackluster gameplay.
Despite some players admitting to intentionally making the game uneventful, the drama has nevertheless escalated. For instance, Rachel encountered tension as she attempted to alert Lauren about potential alliances forming between Vince and herself. “You shouldn’t feel like you have to listen to someone that’s unemployed in their 30s,” Rachel noted, while relations seemed to fray in the house.
Will’s charm and straightforward commentary have provided moments of amusement in an otherwise flat season. After Lauren’s latest nominations were revealed, he expressed his frustration, describing her strategy as “playing a scared-ass game.”
With the competition heating up, viewers await to see if Will can turn the tide and make this season more exciting. “I promised to win the Block Buster competition and turn this house upside down,” he told fans, setting the stage for potential twists ahead.
As the summer continues, ‘Big Brother 27’ maintains a solid viewership, pulling in nearly 4.8 million multi-platform viewers, a 9% increase compared to last summer. In a season promising mystery and intrigue, Will’s vibrant presence may just be what the show needs to break through the monotony.
