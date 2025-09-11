The Big E Celebrates with 109 Unique Food Options This Year

West Springfield, Massachusetts – The Big E, New England’s largest state fair, is back for its 109th year, bringing an array of foods that celebrate both tradition and culinary creativity. From September 16 to October 2, visitors can enjoy an unparalleled selection of deep-fried treats, sweet delights, and bizarre combinations.

Food lovers can indulge in state fair classics like deep-fried Oreos and giant mozzarella sticks, or take a leap into adventurous options such as deep-fried Kool-Aid and even a deep-fried whoopie pie. Angela’s Pizza offers the giant mozzarella stick on Commonwealth Avenue, while the Deluca Family Foods serves deep-fried ice cream sandwiches on New England Avenue.

“You have to try the deep-fried butter, even if it sounds strange,” said fair vendor Marion’s Fried Foods, known for their quirky and tasty offerings. Visitors can also discover classic foods that are staples at the fair, like the famous Big E cream puff and Maine baked potatoes that draw long lines each year.

The Big E isn’t just about tradition; it’s also about innovation. Many vendors offer foods that challenge culinary norms, like the Craz-E Burger from The Emporium, which is bigger and crazier than ever before, and the Spicy PB&J Burger from SoulFully Vegan.

Weather during the fair can be quite warm, which means refreshing treats like the blueberry pierogi sundae and maple bacon waffle sundae will be in high demand. For those looking to cool off, specialty drinks like Shrek’s Swamp Water promise to quench the thirst with pineapple, sour mix, Blue Curaçao, and lemon-lime soda.

This year also marks the debut of Frank Pepe’s New Haven-style pizza at the Connecticut Building, available for just three days, September 16-18, celebrating the restaurant’s 100th anniversary. Known for its thin crust and coal-fired baking method, Frank Pepe’s has become a pizza icon.

The Big E continues to be a playground for food enthusiasts, where every tastebud can find a match. “If you think it sounds crazy, it might just be the best thing you ever taste,” said a fairgoer.” With so many indulgent and innovative options, attendees are sure to leave with amazing stories of what they ate.