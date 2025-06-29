Tech
Big Discounts on Portable Monitors Ahead of Prime Day Sales
SEATTLE, WA — Amazon confirmed that its highly anticipated Prime Day sales will run from July 8 to July 11. However, early shoppers can find major discounts on portable monitors right now.
One standout deal is the Arzopa Z1RC 2.5K monitor, which has seen significant price cuts in both the U.S. and the U.K. This model features a broad 16-inch screen with a 2.5K resolution and an IPS display, making it a great option for various users, from gamers to business professionals.
Consumers can save $20 on the Arzopa monitor, which offers an impressive 100% sRGB color coverage. “This is the monitor I would buy with my own hard-earned money if I needed a portable option,” said a technology reviewer.
The Lenovo L15 portable monitor is another great find, priced at $90 off. It includes a lightweight 15.6-inch display with a 1080p resolution and USB-C compatibility, perfect for business use due to its practicality.
For those looking for affordability, the MNN portable monitor is available for just $28. It offers a full HD 15.6-inch screen and has been noted for its value as one of the cheapest options ahead of Prime Day.
Additionally, the KYY model is being sold for $60 off. It provides a 15.6-inch display, 1080p resolution, and HDR, while remaining compact and easy to travel with, weighing only 1.7 pounds.
Each of these deals provides a fantastic opportunity for early shoppers looking to upgrade their portable tech ahead of Prime Day. Keep an eye out for additional discounts as the event approaches.
