Big 12 Football Week 2 Preview: Exciting Matchups Ahead

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Big 12 Conference is gearing up for an exciting Week 2 as 15 teams prepare for a variety of matchups this Saturday.

Many of the games will offer viewers thrilling out-of-conference rivalries, making it essential viewing for college football fans. Last week, the conference highlighted its potential with close matches and even a blowout win against North Carolina.

TCU is currently taking a breather after a significant victory over the Tar Heels. As the teams prepare for their next run, the focus is now on the games lined up for September 6, all scheduled in Mountain Time.

The day starts with Utah facing Cal Poly at 4:00 p.m. on ESPN+. A weak FCS opponent presents the Utes with an opportunity to continue building momentum with their new offense, which looked impressive in its opener against UCLA.

At 5:00 p.m., UCF will play against an equally struggling FCS team, aiming to rebound after a rocky start against Jacksonville State.

Arizona also aims to keep its strong form after a 40-6 win over Hawaii. The Wildcats will face Weber State at 8:00 p.m., expecting another solid performance from their rushing attack.

As the day progresses, No. 23 Texas Tech will take on Kent State at 10:00 a.m., fresh off a commanding victory where they scored 60 points last week. The Mustangs from SMU challenge Baylor at 5:30 p.m., looking to prove themselves after their playoff run last year.

One of the most anticipated matchups includes No. 10 Arizona State, competing against Mississippi State at 5:30 p.m. The Sun Devils will face an SEC team that struggled against Southern Mississippi.

In a nightcap, BYU hosts Stanford at 8:15 p.m. This will be a test for freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier, who looks to establish himself as a contender after a favorable season opener.

As teams work to establish themselves early in the season, Kansas is noted for their exceptional start, led by Jalon Daniels. They head into their rivalry game against K-State under significant pressure amidst rising expectations.

With the College Football Playoff format in focus, every game counts more than ever this season, leaving fans eager to see which teams will best position themselves as we head into later weeks of play.

