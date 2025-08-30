Big Labor Day Discounts on Top Electronics at Walmart

Walmart announced several significant discounts on popular electronics ahead of Labor Day, enticing shoppers looking for high-quality products at lower prices. The discounts include big savings on televisions and tablets, which are attracting attention from savvy buyers.

The LG 65-inch OLED TV is now available for $1,296.99, a 48% discount from its regular price of $2,499. This offer saves customers over $1,200, marking it as a highlight in Walmart’s Early Labor Day sales. The TV features Dolby Vision and Atmos for enhanced viewing experiences, making it an excellent choice for movie and sports fans.

“LG’s OLED panels have a reputation for their unmatched picture quality,” said a spokesperson from Walmart. “The deep blacks and vibrant colors make every viewing experience feel cinematic.” The featured television is part of a range of electronics that offer users advanced features without the additional clutter of separate gadgets.

Another standout is the TCL 65-inch QLED display, currently priced at $549.99, down from $998. This QLED TV supports Dolby Vision and Atmos while providing a bright, colorful picture with a 120Hz refresh rate. “It’s a living room upgrade that brings theater-quality viewing to your home,” the spokesperson added.

For those seeking a more budget-friendly option, Walmart is offering a Vizio 43-inch TV for just $148, down from $252. It features a Full HD 1080p display and a user-friendly smart TV interface. “This model is perfect for smaller spaces without compromising picture quality,” the spokesperson noted.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is marked down to $329.99, a 40% savings off its original price of $550. This tablet boasts a 12.4-inch display, making it ideal for both work and entertainment. The included S Pen enhances productivity, providing a versatile tool for taking notes or sketching.

Lastly, the Samsung 32-inch Smart Monitor M5 is now $179, featuring built-in streaming apps that eliminate the need for extra devices. This smart monitor is a great option for multitasking, allowing users to switch seamlessly from work to entertainment.

With deals like these, Walmart aims to help consumers gear up for the upcoming holiday with high-quality electronics. Shoppers are encouraged to take advantage of these limited-time offers.