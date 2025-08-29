Entertainment
Big Machine Label Group Celebrates 20 Years with Free Concert in Nashville
Nashville, TN — Big Machine Label Group is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a star-studded concert on Lower Broadway tomorrow night, Friday, August 29. The event, which is free to the public, will feature performances by Carly Pearce, Sheryl Crow, Riley Green, Brett Young, and many more artists from the label’s extensive roster.
The concert is set to begin at 7 p.m. CT as part of a weekend-long celebration of chart-topping hits and genre-defining talent. It will also kick off the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix NTT Indycar Series Championship weekend. The evening will not only celebrate the label’s history but also honor military members and first responders through the fifth annual Freedom Friday event.
Artists from throughout BMLG’s history, including The Band Perry, RaeLynn, and Jack Ingram, will take the stage. Emerging talents like Preston Cooper and The Jack Wharff Band are also expected to perform, along with special guests yet to be announced.
Before the main event, Brett Young will perform on Fox & Friends’ All-American Summer Concert Series, starting at 7 a.m. Doors will open at 5 a.m. for fans looking to catch the performance. The Big Machine 20 concert will follow, showcasing the label’s top artists.
As part of the celebration, the label offers a pre-concert event with performances at ACME Feed & Seed at 5 p.m. tomorrow. The 615 House Party will highlight Nashville’s rising stars, and Cooper will celebrate the release of his debut album, Toledo Talkin’, during this event.
Founded in 2005 by Scott Borchetta, Big Machine Label Group has achieved significant success, selling over 226 million albums and recording 187 No. 1 songs. They have garnered multiple award nominations and wins, further solidifying their impact on the music industry.
