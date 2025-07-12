Sports
Big Match Day: Philadelphia Union Hosts New York Red Bulls
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Union will face off against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, July 12, at Subaru Park, starting at 7:30 PM ET. This exciting matchup is set to be a highlight of the MLS regular season as part of Rivalry Night, presented by GIANT Foods.
Fans planning to attend should arrive early, as parking lots will open at 2:30 PM. To minimize waiting times, it is recommended that attendees buy parking passes online, as they are limited and likely to sell out.
Before the game, supporters can join the Sons of Ben tailgate, where a life-size bull ice sculpture will be burned. The festivities will kick off at 5:30 PM, with treats such as Burn the Bull rally towels and Hatfield giveaways for attendees.
This game day will also showcase new amenities at Subaru Park, where a giant Adirondack chair by Visit St. Pete-Clearwater will be available for fan photos. Fans can also participate in additional activities, including a mechanical bull challenge and a dunk tank.
The Union have made substantial upgrades to their audio system this season, enhancing the overall fan experience with high-quality sound. These improvements include new speakers throughout the stadium, ensuring clear audio during gameplay.
For those looking to grab a bite, the ‘Dogfish Head Bar at Union Yards’ offers a spacious bar with 20 beers on tap, while tailgate activities will be plentiful. Additional promotions include happy hour pricing on beers during the first hour of operation.
Gates will open at 5:30 PM ET for the anticipated match against the Red Bulls. With a strong atmosphere and numerous attractions planned, fans are in for an exciting day of soccer.
In line with their commitment to the environment, Subaru Park holds the distinction of being Major League Soccer’s first zero-landfill stadium, reflecting ongoing initiatives to reduce and recycle waste.
