Big 12 Media Days Kick Off in Frisco with Key Coaches and Players

FRISCO, Texas — The Big 12 Conference officially kicked off its 2025 college football season with Media Days at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Tuesday, July 8. Coaches and players from all 16 teams convened to discuss their preparations for the upcoming season.

This year’s Media Days returned to Texas after being held in Las Vegas in 2024. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark opened the two-day event with his annual address at 9:30 a.m. MDT on Tuesday.

Among the notable attendees were BYU Coach Kalani Sitake, representing the Cougars, and Utah Coach Kyle Whittingham, who spoke to the media about the Utes’ hopes for bounce-back season after a disappointing 2024 campaign. Sitake’s press conference kicked off at 10 a.m. MDT, followed by Whittingham, whose appearance was scheduled for 11:40 a.m. MDT on Wednesday.

“We are ready to compete and improve on last season,” Whittingham said. “It was a frustrating year, but we are committed to getting back to our winning ways.”

The event not only included standard press conferences but also exclusive interviews as teams prepared to enter fall camp. Coaches fielded questions on various topics including roster changes, returning players, and newly transferred athletes.

Notably, Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy spoke candidly about his team’s rebuilding phase, emphasizing that over half of his roster consists of new players. “We’ve had a chaotic offseason, and it’s time to build our identity faster than in years past,” Gundy said. “The coaches and players need to develop some chemistry quickly.”

Coach Deion Sanders of Colorado also participated, sparking interest as he mentioned potential quarterback dilemmas for the Buffaloes with both Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian Lewis in the mix. “We brought both of them because I don’t know which one is going to start,” he explained.

This year’s Media Days includes commentary on how each team plans to handle challenges in the 2025 season. For instance, Kansas Coach Lance Leipold highlighted the potential of redshirt senior running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. to help fill the void left by NFL-bound Devin Neal.

As the Big 12 prepares for a competitive season ahead, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely. The event will conclude with additional team showcases and media interviews through Wednesday.

The anticipation builds as the Big 12 aims to prove its competitiveness across college football this year, with many questions left to be answered as fall camp approaches.