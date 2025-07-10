Sports
Big 12 Media Days Kick Off in Frisco with Key Coaches and Players
FRISCO, Texas — The Big 12 Conference officially kicked off its 2025 college football season with Media Days at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Tuesday, July 8. Coaches and players from all 16 teams convened to discuss their preparations for the upcoming season.
This year’s Media Days returned to Texas after being held in Las Vegas in 2024. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark opened the two-day event with his annual address at 9:30 a.m. MDT on Tuesday.
Among the notable attendees were BYU Coach Kalani Sitake, representing the Cougars, and Utah Coach Kyle Whittingham, who spoke to the media about the Utes’ hopes for bounce-back season after a disappointing 2024 campaign. Sitake’s press conference kicked off at 10 a.m. MDT, followed by Whittingham, whose appearance was scheduled for 11:40 a.m. MDT on Wednesday.
“We are ready to compete and improve on last season,” Whittingham said. “It was a frustrating year, but we are committed to getting back to our winning ways.”
The event not only included standard press conferences but also exclusive interviews as teams prepared to enter fall camp. Coaches fielded questions on various topics including roster changes, returning players, and newly transferred athletes.
Notably, Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy spoke candidly about his team’s rebuilding phase, emphasizing that over half of his roster consists of new players. “We’ve had a chaotic offseason, and it’s time to build our identity faster than in years past,” Gundy said. “The coaches and players need to develop some chemistry quickly.”
Coach Deion Sanders of Colorado also participated, sparking interest as he mentioned potential quarterback dilemmas for the Buffaloes with both Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian Lewis in the mix. “We brought both of them because I don’t know which one is going to start,” he explained.
This year’s Media Days includes commentary on how each team plans to handle challenges in the 2025 season. For instance, Kansas Coach Lance Leipold highlighted the potential of redshirt senior running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. to help fill the void left by NFL-bound Devin Neal.
As the Big 12 prepares for a competitive season ahead, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely. The event will conclude with additional team showcases and media interviews through Wednesday.
The anticipation builds as the Big 12 aims to prove its competitiveness across college football this year, with many questions left to be answered as fall camp approaches.
Recent Posts
- Six Teams Vie for MSI 2025 Title as Viewer Numbers Decline
- 2025 Daytime Emmy Nominees Unveiled Ahead of Ceremony in Pasadena
- Salma Hayek Pinault Shines on 2025 SI Swimsuit Cover
- Severe Weather Forces Postponement of Philadelphia Union Match
- Bryce Harper Breaks Slump, Leads Phillies Over Giants
- Mika Amonsen Cast as Sean Reagan in Blue Bloods Spinoff Boston Blue
- Queer Icons Ethel Cain and JoJo Siwa Revive ‘Bette Davis Eyes’
- Braves Seek to Maximize Drake Baldwin’s Impact Amid Lost 2025 Season
- Wicked: For Good Concert Special Set for November 6 Broadcast
- Jordan McLaughlin Signs One-Year Deal with San Antonio Spurs
- Celebrity-Approved Beauty Tools on Sale for Prime Day 2025
- Athletics Activate Miguel Andujar, Option Colby Thomas
- Jackie Chan’s Legacy in Martial Arts Cinema Explored
- Teen Arrested for Parents’ Murders in Carroll County
- JJ Quinerly Shines for Dallas Wings with Career-High 18 Points
- Red Sox Rookie Richard Fitts Earns First Win Against Rockies
- Guardians Face Tough Times as Pitching Woes Continue
- Red Sox Face Rockies in Series Opener at Fenway Park
- Hello Kitty Night Arrives at BMO Stadium for LAFC Match
- Jonathan Majors Protects Meagan Good During Fan Encounter