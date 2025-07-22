News
Big Money Powerball Winning Ticket Sold in New York
NEW YORK, NY — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in New York during Monday night’s drawing, adding to excitement around the lottery. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and included the Powerball number, marking it as a substantial win for the buyer.
In addition to the big winner, the New York Lottery reported 25 other tickets that matched four out of five numbers but missed the Powerball. Out of these, 22 tickets earned $100 each, while three additional tickets that included the Powerplay feature collected $200 each.
Overall, there were 69 tickets in New York that matched three out of five numbers and the Powerball, with 54 of those tickets also winning $100. The lucky winning numbers drawn on Monday were 8, 11, 28, 33, 42, and the Powerball number was 02.
Despite the wins, there was no grand prize winner for the Powerball jackpot, which has now rolled over to an impressive $325 million for the next drawing. The Powerball game is held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m. EST.
The most recent drawing reinforced the thrill of the lottery as it continues to offer significant rewards to players across the country.
