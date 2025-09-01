Big Reveal: Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 Post-Production Complete

LOS ANGELES, CA — As fall approaches, Netflix is ramping up promotions for the highly anticipated Season 5 of Stranger Things, which will release in three volumes starting in November. In a post shared on social media shortly before Labor Day, co-creator Ross Duffer announced that post-production on Volume 1 has wrapped.

Duffer shared a teasing post, revealing, “Chapters Three and Four: locked, mixed, scored, colored… Volume One is DONE.” He went on to praise the episode titled “The Turnbow Trap,” calling it a classic of the series, and mentioned that it was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Frank Darabont. Duffer described another episode, “Sorcerer,” as “MASSIVE,” and stated it involved the most logistically challenging shoot of their careers.

The announcement follows the earlier conclusion of post-production on its first two chapters, “The Crawl” and “The Vanishing of…,” both of which Duffer called significant episodes. The excitement from fans, however, also came with a sense of impatience, as many are eager for the new season. A popular fan account expressed frustration over the wait, leading to an emoji response from Duffer.

Despite the completion of post-production, Duffer explained that marketing efforts are ongoing, and fans can expect a slew of promotional materials. While official marketing has been limited since the teaser trailer release, Netflix has started showcasing merchandise related to the show, with emails promoting new items such as Season 5 hoodies.

Additionally, various collaborations have emerged, including snacks and collectibles tied to the series, with brands like Walkers and Lays launching themed products. Fan accounts have also begun sharing insights from merchandise, hinting at plot developments for the new season, like new monsters and potential opening scenes.

The upcoming season promises a wealth of new content, with the return of beloved characters and fresh adventures, ensuring fans remain engaged and excited in the weeks leading up to the first release.