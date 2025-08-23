Big 12 Rivals Kansas State and Iowa State Clash in Dublin

Dublin, Ireland — The 2025 college football season kicks off with a highly anticipated matchup between No. 17 Kansas State and No. 22 Iowa State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The game is set for noon ET at Aviva Stadium.

Both teams enter the game looking to establish themselves early in the Big 12 Conference. Kansas State, led by quarterback Avery Johnson, finished the previous season with a 9-4 record but fell short of competing for the conference title. Meanwhile, Iowa State, with quarterback Rocco Becht at the helm, aims to bounce back after losing in the conference championship game to Arizona State.

This matchup marks the earliest in August that ranked teams have faced off, surpassing the previous record set in 1997. Today’s game is also unique as it features both teams ranked in the preseason AP poll for the first time in series history, adding an extra layer of excitement to their long-standing rivalry, known as ‘Farmageddon.’

“It’s great for both programs and for college football to kick the season off internationally,” said Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman. Klieman has been with the Wildcats since 2019 and led them to a respectable 48-28 record during his tenure.

Iowa State’s head coach Matt Campbell, who has achieved a 64-51 record since taking over in 2016, echoed Klieman’s sentiments, noting the significance of the game’s international stage. “We are excited to bring our program to Dublin and showcase our talent,” Campbell said.

Historically, Iowa State leads the all-time series against Kansas State 54-50-4, but Kansas State has found success in recent years, winning 24 of 28 matchups from 1990 to 2017. Yet, Iowa State claimed victory in four of the last five meetings, including a 29-21 win last season.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT, which translates to 5 p.m. local time in Dublin. Both teams hope to make a statement as the college football season begins.