Big Ten Drama: Ohio State vs. Penn State in 2025 Showdown

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — As the 2025 college football season approaches, the Big Ten is set for a thrilling showdown, with Ohio State and Penn State emerging as the likely contenders for the conference championship. The season kicks off on August 30 when Ohio State hosts Texas, a rematch of last year’s exciting semifinal game.

This year, Ohio State is facing unique challenges, needing to replace significant talent, including star QB Will Howard and key defensive players like Jack Sawyer. Despite these losses, Ohio State remains a popular pick, currently sitting at +185 odds to win the Big Ten, according to ESPN BET.

Meanwhile, Penn State enters the season with high hopes and a veteran squad, featuring a three-year starter at quarterback. James Franklin‘s Nittany Lions, now at +230 odds, will look to capitalize on their experience and an upgraded receiving corps that includes talented transfers. The team aims to break their recent streak of near misses in crucial games.

Competitors like Oregon, who won the conference last season, and Michigan, looking to rebound after losing coach Jim Harbaugh, add to the excitement of the season. Oregon’s QB situation remains a topic of speculation as they adapt to the loss of veteran signal-callers.

The key matchups this season will not only affect the Big Ten title race but also the College Football Playoff (CFP) landscape. The possibility of a repeat national champion from the Big Ten remains enticing, with the top teams providing both suspense and high-stakes performances.

With the conference adopting a new 12-team playoff format, the stakes are higher than ever. Both Ohio State and Penn State have favorable schedules, which may position them well for postseason play.

As the season nears, fans are eager to see if this will finally be Penn State’s year or if Ohio State will reclaim its spot at the top of the conference.