Big Ten QB Rankings: Allar Leads as Freshmen Face Challenges

LAS VEGAS — As the 2025 college football season approaches, the Big Ten conference is brimming with intriguing quarterback storylines. This season, several programs are poised to start new quarterbacks, offering both promise and uncertainty, especially for the league’s heralded freshmen.

Top of the rankings, Drew Allar of Penn State looks to build on a successful 2024 campaign. Under new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, Allar is expected to showcase his potential. Despite losing star tight end Tyler Warren to the NFL, Allar retains a strong supporting cast, making him a key figure in the Nittany Lions’ bid for success.

The spotlight also shines on Michigan‘s Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025. Coach Sherrone Moore insists it’s an open competition, despite Underwood’s impressive high school resume. Teammates praise his work ethic and maturity, but he will have to prove himself against veteran Mikey Keene, who has extensive experience.

Another face to watch is Nebraska‘s Dylan Raiola, who had a promising freshman year. As he enters his second season, expectations are high for him to lead the Cornhuskers to better performance after their bowl appearance last year.

Oregon‘s Dante Moore aims to rebound after a rocky true freshman campaign in 2023 but has potential to shine after a redshirt year. Meanwhile, Iamaleava of UCLA will face significant pressure to establish himself after a decent outing last season.

The competition doesn’t stop there. For the Boilermakers, Hudson Card‘s return complicates things for Brayden Browne, who displayed potential but now must prove his worth against a recent transfer. Likewise, incoming transfers like Cal‘s Ethan Mendoza look to fill significant gaps, drawing attention as possible key players in their respective offenses.

As each program gears up for the season, coaches remain focused on finding the right fit to lead their teams. For many teams, building trust in their quarterbacks is paramount moving forward.

Amidst the pressures of the Big Ten, each quarterback must navigate challenges ranging from weather conditions to high expectations. The outcome of this season could be shaped by how well these new faces adapt and thrive in their roles.