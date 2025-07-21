Big Ten’s Tony Petitti Advocates for Michigan Football Amid Scandal

Indianapolis, Indiana – Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti recently took an unexpected stance in support of Michigan football amidst the ongoing Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal. Petitti sent a letter to the NCAA Committee on Infractions urging no further punishment against the Wolverines, despite the tumultuous past between the league and the school.

The controversy erupted in late 2023 when Michigan faced accusations regarding advanced scouting after allegations surfaced that Stalions had orchestrated a sign-stealing scheme. This led to serious repercussions including Jim Harbaugh, the team’s head coach, being suspended for the last three regular-season games.

In the letter presented during a June hearing, Petitti argued that the Big Ten’s prior actions, particularly the suspension of Harbaugh, were sufficient punishment. Sources indicated that the letter highlighted the league’s viewpoint that the program had already endured adequate consequences.

While the NCAA has charged Michigan with a total of 11 rule violations, six classified as Level 1 offenses, the timing of Petitti’s advocacy is notable. The committee has yet to announce its ruling, with decisions anticipated before the start of the 2025 season. The NCAA has a range of penalties it could impose, potentially including vacating victories or additional suspensions.

Michigan has proposed a self-imposed suspension for current coach Sherrone Moore during the upcoming 2025 season amid the scandal. Moore was the offensive coordinator during the incident, but there has been no evidence suggesting his involvement with Stalions’ actions.

The recent backing from Petitti comes on the heels of significant tension between Michigan and the Big Ten, especially after a public fallout over Harbaugh’s suspension. Michigan’s officials condemned the actions taken by the Big Ten as “fraudulent” and a breach of fairness.

Looking ahead, while the NCAA deliberates, both Michigan and the Big Ten appear to have reassessed their relationship, with Petitti indicating that, in terms of penalties, enough has been done.