BIG3 Week 9 Highlights: Chicago Triplets Aim for Top Spot

LOS ANGELES, California — The BIG3 league continues its action this Saturday, August 8, with Week 9 taking place at the Intuit Dome. The Chicago Triplets, fresh off a 50-41 victory over Miami 305, currently lead the standings with a record of 5-2. The match will be broadcast on CBS at 4 p.m. ET.

Last week, various teams saw notable performances. The Dallas Power narrowly defeated the Houston Rig Hands, 51-47, keeping Houston to just one win this season. The DMV Trilogy notched their second win, defeating the LA Riot 50-42, while the Boston Ball Hogs overcame the Detroit Amps with a 52-40 score.

Key players to watch this week include Tarik Harrell from the Chicago Triplets, who scored a season-high 28 points against Miami and is averaging 25 points and 10 rebounds over the past two games. His high performance has led the Triplets to a perfect 3-0 record when he scores over 20 points.

Simmons from the Boston Ball Hogs also shined last week, putting up 22 points in their win against Detroit. He ranks fourth in the league with an average of 19.3 points per game and faces LA this week, where he previously scored a career-high 27 points.

DMV Trilogy’s Clark contributed a double-double last week, scoring 23 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Currently, he leads the league with 63 rebounds and 13 made three-pointers. He has been pivotal in the Trilogy’s recent successes.

Additionally, Rice had a standout performance with a game-high 20 points and eight assists, making him the only player in the BIG3 to average over 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists.

As teams prepare for their matchups in Week 9, fans can expect thrilling basketball as the regular season nears its conclusion.