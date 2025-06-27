Entertainment
Bigg Boss Star Shefali Jariwala Dies at 42 from Cardiac Arrest
Mumbai, India – Actress Shefali Jariwala, known for her role in Bigg Boss 13, has died at the age of 42.
Shefali suffered a cardiac arrest on June 27th, as confirmed by a hospital receptionist. She was taken to the hospital late that night by her husband and three others.
Despite efforts from medical staff to save her, the actress was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. Her sudden passing has left fans and colleagues in shock.
The news of her death is spreading rapidly, with many in the entertainment industry expected to share tributes and condolences. Details surrounding her passing and an official statement from her family are pending.
This tragic incident marks a profound loss in the world of television, where Shefali made a significant impact.
