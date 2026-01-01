BigX and Shaboozey Strengthen Bond as They Rise in Music Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA – Rappers BigX and Shaboozey continue to support each other as their careers flourish. Speaking to PEOPLE at Variety‘s Hitmakers brunch in December, BigX, born Xavier Landum, reflected on the importance of their friendship.

“We kind of came up at the same time, and we keep each other leveled out,” said BigX, 27, about the 30-year-old Shaboozey, known for his hit “A Bar Song.” He added, “Every time I see him, I’ll be like, ‘Bro, you’re one of the biggest artists in the world.’ And he’ll be like, ‘No, bro, you’re one of the biggest artists.’ He keeps me level-headed. I keep him level-headed.”

The two rappers have collaborated on several tracks, including “Drink Don’t Need No Mix,” featured on Shaboozey’s 2024 album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, and the 2025 hit “Home” from BigX’s I Hope You’re Happy album. Shaboozey has praised BigX for his humility and caring nature, calling him a “great guy.”

At the Hitmakers brunch, BigX received the Hip-Hop Disruptor of the Year award. He described it as a “huge blessing” and emphasized how meaningful it was to be welcomed by country music artists.

Reflecting on his journey, BigX noted, “And not just regular—these are top-tier artists…It’s just a blessing to be accepted.” His sophomore album, Take Care, was certified platinum in August, a milestone he has been vocal about appreciating.

BigX revealed he experienced significant struggles before achieving this success. “I questioned my purpose for life… I let everything out and put it into this project,” he explained about the emotions that sparked his album.

He expressed gratitude toward his team, stating, “They didn’t just help me make this platinum album, they helped me SAVE MY LIFE.” He emphasized the importance of his journey, concluding with heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported him.