Entertainment
BigX and Shaboozey Strengthen Bond as They Rise in Music Industry
LOS ANGELES, CA – Rappers BigX and Shaboozey continue to support each other as their careers flourish. Speaking to PEOPLE at Variety‘s Hitmakers brunch in December, BigX, born Xavier Landum, reflected on the importance of their friendship.
“We kind of came up at the same time, and we keep each other leveled out,” said BigX, 27, about the 30-year-old Shaboozey, known for his hit “A Bar Song.” He added, “Every time I see him, I’ll be like, ‘Bro, you’re one of the biggest artists in the world.’ And he’ll be like, ‘No, bro, you’re one of the biggest artists.’ He keeps me level-headed. I keep him level-headed.”
The two rappers have collaborated on several tracks, including “Drink Don’t Need No Mix,” featured on Shaboozey’s 2024 album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, and the 2025 hit “Home” from BigX’s I Hope You’re Happy album. Shaboozey has praised BigX for his humility and caring nature, calling him a “great guy.”
At the Hitmakers brunch, BigX received the Hip-Hop Disruptor of the Year award. He described it as a “huge blessing” and emphasized how meaningful it was to be welcomed by country music artists.
Reflecting on his journey, BigX noted, “And not just regular—these are top-tier artists…It’s just a blessing to be accepted.” His sophomore album, Take Care, was certified platinum in August, a milestone he has been vocal about appreciating.
BigX revealed he experienced significant struggles before achieving this success. “I questioned my purpose for life… I let everything out and put it into this project,” he explained about the emotions that sparked his album.
He expressed gratitude toward his team, stating, “They didn’t just help me make this platinum album, they helped me SAVE MY LIFE.” He emphasized the importance of his journey, concluding with heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported him.
Recent Posts
- Two Arrested After Missing Juvenile Found in Flagler County
- Excitement Builds for The Pitt Season 2 Premiere on HBO Max
- Columbus Couple Dead in Double Homicide Investigation
- Jill Scott Returns with New Album Set for February 2026 Release
- Deputies Respond to Knife-Wielding Man in Humboldt County
- Nets Seek Redemption Against Hot Wizards After Recent Losses
- Spurs Aim for Fourth Straight Win Against Struggling Pacers
- Fairfield Basketball Coach Achieves 100th Win in Dominant Victory
- Notre Dame Hires Colts’ Charlie Partridge as Defensive Line Coach
- Angel Reese Turns Heads with Courtside Fashion Statement
- Shane Beamer Voices Frustration Over Assistant Coach’s Departure
- Charlotte Car Accident Lawyers: Your Guide to Legal Recovery
- Tennessee Kicker Max Gilbert Enters Transfer Portal After Tough Season
- First Supermoon of 2026 Set for January 3
- Rice’s Daveon Hook Injured During Armed Forces Bowl Against Texas State
- Georgia Bulldogs Face Ole Miss in College Football Playoff Rematch
- Charlotte Car Accident Lawyers Assist Victims with Eye Injuries
- Declan Rice Out for Arsenal’s Match Against Aston Villa
- Manchester United Eyes Sporting CP Winger Salvador Blopa
- Pulisic Shines as Milan Dominates Verona 3-0